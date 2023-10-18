Biswanath: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from locked residence

Biswanath Chariali, Oct 18: Thieves targeted a locked residence in Assam’s Biswanath and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs or rupees.

The burglars entered the house after breaking open the locks and decamped with Rs 15,000 in cash and ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh from the house on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at the residence of Rupam Hazarika in Kochgaon, Biswanath. Hazarika was staying in a rented apartment and was out with his family when the incident took place.

In the morning, Hazarika’s aunt, who happens to be his neighbour, found out that the lock on the house was broken. On being informed by his aunt, Hazarika rushed back with his family and saw that all the belongings in the house had been ransacked.

According to sources, the locker of the almirah was broken, and the cash and jewellery were also missing. The victim has already lodged an FIR at Biswanath Chariali Sadar police station in connection with the theft case.

Meanwhile, on the same night, the house of a man named Nipen Dutta of Kochgaon in Biswanath was also broken into by thieves. However, the presence of a pet dog prevented them from succeeding, forcing them to abandon the house.

The growing incidents of theft in Biswanath have become a cause of concern for the residents and they are living in constant fear. The residents further alleged that due to the lack of police patrolling and security, frequent incidents of theft are being reported in Biswanath.