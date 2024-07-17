Biswanath student creates national record by donating hair for cancer patients

Biswanath, July 17: In a laudable step, a college student from Biswanath donated his 23.3 inch hair for cancer patients and etched his name in the India Book of Records for ‘Longest hair donation by a male for cancer patients.’

According to sources, the college student, Sanu Maram Bauri, donated his hair on June 24, 2024, to ‘Gift Hair Gift Confidence’ for marginalised women undergoing treatment for cancer to provide them with free wigs.

The authorities of the ‘India Book of World Records’ handed over the certificates to Sanu on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sanu extended his gratitude to several organisations and his college authorities in Biswanath.