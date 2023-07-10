Biswanath SI arrested on corruption charges dismissed from service

Biswanath Chariali, July 10: The Assam police on Sunday dismissed Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra, of Biswanath DEF, who was arrested by a team of officials from the Anti-Corruption cell while he was accepting bribe at the Gohpur Police Station in 2022.

As per sources, Namasudra was dismissed from service by the Superintendent of Police, Biswanath cum Disciplinary Authority following a Departmental Proceeding vide DP No-07/2022, Biswanath Police informed.

Last year Namasudra was caught red-handed while accepting bribe for giving relief to a complainant in a criminal case by the Anti-corruption cell.

Following due procedure Namasudra was dismissed from services on Sunday.

SI (UB) Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra, of Biswanath DEF, who was arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting bribe on 08/12/2022 at Gohpur in connection with ACB PS Case No- 56/2022 U/S- 120 (B) IPC R/W Sec 7 (a) of PC Act 1988(As amended in 2018) has been awarded the major punishment-… https://t.co/xzgttSnHO8 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 9, 2023



