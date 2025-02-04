Biswanath sees protest over alleged construction of tea factory in elephant corridor

Biswanath, Feb. 4: Biswanath witnessed a protest on Tuesday as locals and youth organisations took to the streets against the alleged construction of a tea factory in the Baghmari-Behali animal corridor.

Protesters criticised the government for allowing the project, arguing that it would disrupt elephant movement, intensify human-wildlife conflict, and destroy the fragile ecosystem of the area.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the demonstrators demanded that the proposed tea factory must not be built in the protected corridor, which facilitates wildlife movement, particularly elephants'.

"The Forest Department had notified this area as an animal corridor. If a tea factory is constructed here, where will the elephants go? They will end up destroying human settlements," a local resident told The Assam Tribune.

Another protester stated that prior to Tuesday’s demonstration, locals had raised concerns with the district administration.

“We had demanded an alternative route for elephant movement, but we have no clarity on what agreement the Forest Department made that led to granting permission for this construction,” he said.

The protesters also questioned how an area designated for elephant transit could suddenly be considered industrial land.

“At a time when the government claims to be addressing human-wildlife conflict, how was permission granted for a factory in a protected corridor?” another protester asked.

Beyond habitat destruction, concerns were also raised regarding waste disposal and pollution from the factory.

“Where will the factory's waste go? This will not only harm wildlife but also severely impact local communities,” a resident pointed out.

The protesters are now demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter and strict action against those involved in granting the permissions.

“We are shocked by the government's decision. We demand an immediate investigation and the reopening of the corridor for elephants," a protester told The Assam Tribune.