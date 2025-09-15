Biswanath reels under floods; lifeline bridge collapses, 500 families affected

Bishwanath, Sept 15: Incessant rainfall along the Assam-Arunachal border has triggered severe flooding in Biswanath district on Monday, leaving hundreds of families stranded and causing widespread damage to homes, crops and infrastructure.

Villages under the Selaikhati gaon panchayat, including Mahajuli Pathar, Mahajuli Basti, Tengabasti, Dalongguri and Selaikhati Borogao, are among the worst hit, with residents reeling under severe distress without adequate shelter or food.

The flooding followed the collapse of a wooden bridge connecting Selaikhati and Phukonsang. The bridge, a crucial lifeline for villagers and students commuting daily to Biswanath and Chatiya colleges, was washed away by the surging waters.

“Six villages are submerged and people have no place to cook; their homes are under water. The bridge’s collapse cut us off, leaving many students and villagers stranded. We appeal to the administration and our MLA to urgently restore connectivity and provide relief,” said one local resident.

Another villager voiced anger at the lack of immediate government intervention. “The bridge is gone; houses and grain stores have been swept away. We urge the Chief Minister and the district administration to extend support without delay. Local efforts have kept people safe so far, but the situation needs urgent attention,” he said.

Circle Officer of Biswanath, Madhuryya Parashar, visited the affected areas with officials during the day. Later, he told the press that over 500 families have been impacted. “We have collected the data and will soon release relief materials. If water levels do not recede, relief camps will be set up by tonight,” he assured.

Meanwhile, floodwaters from the swelling Pabhoi Ghagora River submerged roads in Pabhoi and Mijika, disrupting transportation. Several localities under Biswanath municipality also reported waterlogging, with residents blaming poor drainage systems.

With rivers Pabhoi Ghagora and Burhi Gaang continuing to rise at the time of filing this report, fears remain that the crisis could deepen in the coming days.