Biswanath Police rescues elderly man in unconscious state; provides treatment

Biswanath, July 31: There is a common notion that police are rough and tough, but this heartfelt act of the people in uniform in Assam’s Biswanath district will prove otherwise.

The Biswanath Police, under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge of the Biswanath Police Station, Paban Gayan, gave a new life to an unidentified elderly man who was found unconscious on National Highway No. 15 near Bogoriguri on July 23.



When the elderly man was found in that condition, the police rushed him to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital; however, he was later referred to Tezpur Medical College (TMC) in critical condition for advanced treatment.



It may be noted that after admitting him to the hospital, the responsibility of the OC Paban Gayan as a police officer ends; however, keeping in view that the old man has no attendant to look after him at the hospital, a policeman was tasked to look after him. He also provided him with the medicine and necessary facilities to improve his health.



While the man was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police looked out in search of his relatives and were successful. The police identified the man as Dilwar Hussain.



According to sources, the man originally hails from Tezpur and has been missing for the past 25 days. The family members of Hussain had been searching for him at various places but could not trace him.



After the Biswanath Police handed him over to the family in a healthy condition, they expressed their gratitude for the heartfelt act.

