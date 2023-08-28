Biswanath Police arrest two robbers, recovers huge quantity of gold ornaments

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 28: In a successful operation the Biswanath Police arrested two robbers and recovered huge quantity of gold ornaments from their possession.

After several incidents of robbery took place in Biswanath, the Police swung into action and managed to arrest the two robbers.

The police team managed to recover two gold chains, two gold rings, two gold earrings and two silver rings from the two thieves.

While one of the robber identified as Budhu Gowala was apprehended from a rented house in Biswanath Nagar the other one identified as Raju Gogoi was arrested from Suryapur.

Further interrogation are going on so that more recovery of looted things could be made and more members of the gang, if any, be arrested.