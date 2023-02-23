84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Biswanath: One person killed after being hit by a vehicle

By The Assam Tribune
Biswanath: One person killed after being hit by a vehicle
X

Representational Image | PTI Image 

Guwahati, Feb 23: A tragic road accident took place at Bihali Tinali in Biswanath where one person was killed after being hit by a Maximo car bearing registration number AS12BC4769.

The deceased has been identified as Bhadua Birja of Line 8 of Bihali tea estate.

The driver of the car fled the spot after hitting the person. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and seized the vehicle.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Biswanath: One person killed after being hit by a vehicle

Guwahati, Feb 23: A tragic road accident took place at Bihali Tinali in Biswanath where one person was killed after being hit by a Maximo car bearing registration number AS12BC4769.

The deceased has been identified as Bhadua Birja of Line 8 of Bihali tea estate.

The driver of the car fled the spot after hitting the person. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and seized the vehicle.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X