Biswanath: One person killed after being hit by a vehicle

Guwahati, Feb 23: A tragic road accident took place at Bihali Tinali in Biswanath where one person was killed after being hit by a Maximo car bearing registration number AS12BC4769.
The deceased has been identified as Bhadua Birja of Line 8 of Bihali tea estate.
The driver of the car fled the spot after hitting the person. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and seized the vehicle.
Guwahati, Feb 23: A tragic road accident took place at Bihali Tinali in Biswanath where one person was killed after being hit by a Maximo car bearing registration number AS12BC4769.
The deceased has been identified as Bhadua Birja of Line 8 of Bihali tea estate.
The driver of the car fled the spot after hitting the person. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and seized the vehicle.