Biswanath: One person killed after being hit by a vehicle

Guwahati, Feb 23: A tragic road accident took place at Bihali Tinali in Biswanath where one person was killed after being hit by a Maximo car bearing registration number AS12BC4769.

The deceased has been identified as Bhadua Birja of Line 8 of Bihali tea estate.

The driver of the car fled the spot after hitting the person. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and seized the vehicle.