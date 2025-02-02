Biswanath on track to become organic district: Agriculture Minister

Biswanath Chariali, Feb 2: Agriculture Minister Atul Bora announced on Sunday that Biswanath is making strides toward becoming an organic district, thanks to its thriving agricultural sector.

Addressing a gathering at the 38th Foundation Day celebrations of Biswanath College of Agriculture, Bora shared insights into the region's growing agricultural scene.

“If we want to announce this region as an organic district, we need to engage with all the farmers. It will be a significant development, considering the substantial volume of produce from this land being exported to several locations,” Bora told the press, on the sidelines of the event.

The minister highlighted the district’s key agricultural strengths, noting that Biswanath is a major agricultural hub, particularly within the Behali constituency, where potato cultivation has seen impressive growth.

In a significant step towards supporting the region's organic ambitions, Bora also inaugurated the state’s second organic fertiliser and products manufacturing centre at the college.

The facility, which has been set up with the assistance of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and in collaboration with Promak Technology & Services, is already producing eight products aimed at commercialising organic fertilisers and biological products.

“Today marks a pivotal day for the institute. With NEC’s help, the centre has been established, and it will provide bio-fertilisers and bio-products to benefit our farmers,” Bora said.

The newly established centre is poised to produce 1.5 lakh litres of bio-fertiliser and 10 metric tonnes of organic pesticides annually, with plans to ramp up production in response to increasing market demand.

These products are expected to benefit various sectors, including rice farming, tea cultivation, and horticulture. Minister Bora highlighted that the organic fertilisers offer both economic and health benefits to farmers.

Following the inauguration, Minister Bora visited the North Eastern Region Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute at Bishwanath Chariali to further explore the region’s agricultural initiatives.