Biswanath: Mother and son excel in HSLC exam

Biswanath, April 20: In a heartwarming display of determination and dedication, a mother and son duo from Biswanath district have cleared the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) together.

Notably, Jharna Saikia, from Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Chariali, Biswanath, has brought honour to the district by clinching the second position in the HSLC examination with 590 marks.

However, amidst the celebrations surrounding Jharna's success, the spotlight has also turned towards another extraordinary feat accomplished within the same district. In a rare occurrence, a mother and son emerged victorious together in the high school examination results which was announced today (April 20).

Musharraf Alam, the son, has secured first division in the high school examination, while his mother, Lutufa Begum, has secured second division.

The journey to this academic milestone was not without its challenges. Both the mother and son diligently studied together, sharing the same textbooks and resources. Despite the demands of household chores, Lutufa Begum dedicated herself to her studies after fulfilling her family responsibilities.

While speaking to media, Lutufa said, "I always wanted to clear the HSLC exam, but due to family obligations, I was not able to devote enough time to studies. This time, I was determined to sit for the exam. My husband has been supportive, and together with my son, I have prepared for the exam."

While Musharraf devoted six hours a day to his studies, his mother, undeterred by her daily chores, carved out time to pursue her educational aspirations.