Biswanath: Man found dead in Guwahati Naharlagun bound Donyi Polo Express

Biswanath Chariali, Feb 19: In a shocking incident, a dead body was found inside a coach in Guwahati Naharlagun bound Donyi Polo Express in the wee hours of Sunday in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali.

As per sources, people of Railway Protection Force (RPF) first witnessed a man lying in an unconscious state in S5 coach and immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Biswanath Chariali station. Authorities from GRP rushed the person to the civil hospital, however, doctors declared him dead. The body of the person has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death, said officials.

Officials further informed that as per documents available, the deceased has been identified as Khagen Hazarika of Hatibandha village, Gohpur. Meanwhile, the railway department has informed the family of the deceased and further investigation is underway.