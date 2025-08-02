Biswanath issues eviction notices to 307 families in Nonkejapori Guri, sets 15-day deadline

Biswanath, Aug 2: The Biswanath district administration has issued eviction notices to 307 alleged encroachers in Nonkejapori Guri, directing them to vacate government land reportedly occupied without authorisation.

Officials, on Saturday, said that the families have settled illegally on land designated as government grazing fields (go-charaniya pathar).

The administration has given the residents a 15-day deadline to vacate the area. Failing compliance, eviction proceedings will begin.

The notice, issued on August 1, also includes the removal of a mosque and a burial ground that are said to be located within the encroached land.

“We will complete the notice-serving process by today. If they don’t vacate the land within 15 days, we will have to proceed with legal action,” said Sabin Das, the village head.

However, some affected families claim their original homes were lost to river erosion, forcing them to seek refuge on government land for survival.

“We are from Balidubi and have been residing here for the past 40 years. Our house was swept away by floods, and we had no choice but to settle here. We received the notice today. We are ready to leave, but where do we go now with floods all around?” said one of the residents.

Another local added, “We have lived here for many years. We don’t know where to go from here. If the government could assist us with proper rehabilitation, it would be a big relief.”

As the 15-day deadline looms, the situation in Nonkejapori Guri underscores the ongoing tension between administrative enforcement and humanitarian concerns.