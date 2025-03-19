Biswanath-Gohpur highway project faces backlash over alleged damage to Ahom-era sites

Biswanath, March 19: The construction of a four-lane road from Biswanath to Gohpur has raised serious concerns after reports emerged of excavation activities damaging historical sites dating back to the Ahom era.

The Assam Tea Tribes Students' Union (ATSA), Pratapgarh Sub-Branch Committee has submitted a memorandum to the Biswanath District Commissioner, demanding an immediate investigation and action against the alleged destruction of heritage monuments.

The construction company, tasked with expanding National Highway 15, has allegedly begun digging up historic forts and lands associated with Ahom King Pratap Singha near Pratapgarh Tea Estate in Biswanath.

While locals support the need for infrastructure improvements, they argue that it should not come at the cost of historical and environmental destruction. The memorandum submitted by ATSA urges the government to halt further excavation in heritage areas and conduct a thorough inquiry into the damage already done.

ATSA and the people of Biswanath have called for an immediate halt to excavation activities that threaten Ahom-era structures and have demanded accountability from the authorities. They insist that alternative methods be used for highway construction that do not compromise Assam’s rich heritage.

"We respect the need for better roads, but the government must ensure that historic sites are protected. The forts and land dating back to King Pratap Singh's reign should not be disturbed. Authorities must take immediate steps to rectify this mistake and prevent further damage," said a local resident, requesting anonymity.

According to ATSA’s complaint, large potholes and drainage systems have been excavated, threatening the integrity of these ancient structures.

The excavation has not only endangered historical landmarks but also posed significant safety risks to the public. "A week ago, an e-rickshaw carrying passengers fell into one of the deep potholes dug along the road, causing serious injuries," said another local, voicing frustration over the reckless excavation near Pratapgarh Tea Estate.

He further highlighted the hazardous conditions along the national highway near the estate, where large holes have been dug, with sand carelessly strewn onto the roadway. Additionally, drains are being excavated, and dirt is being dumped onto the road, worsening the situation.

"The land being dug up dates back to the Ahom era—it should be preserved, not destroyed for highway construction. We demand a thorough investigation into why heritage land is being excavated instead of exploring alternative solutions," he added.

The road expansion has already led to the felling of over 13,000 trees along both sides of the highway, significantly impacting the region’s ecological balance. Now, the alleged destruction of Ahom-era monuments has added to the outrage.