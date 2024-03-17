Biswanath: Drought-stricken villagers turn to traditional 'Frog Wedding' in hope for rain

Biswanath, March 17: As the villagers of Gorehagi village in Biswanath, Assam, grapple with severe drought, the people have revived the age-old tradition of ‘frog-wedding’ in the hope of expecting rainfall and alleviating the parched conditions.

The ceremony, also known as Bhekuli Biya, saw enthusiastic participation from villagers of all ages as they fervently hoped for the skies to open up and bring relief to their drought-stricken lands.

The prolonged absence of rainfall has cast a shadow of distress over the agricultural community in Assam, where farmers are grappling with the harsh realities of drought and dust storms. In a bid to invoke the blessings of nature, villagers have turned to the age-old tradition of ‘frog wedding’, a practice deeply rooted in Assamese culture.

Central to the ceremony was the symbolic union of two frogs, meticulously chosen to represent the bride and groom. With great care and reverence, villagers adorned the amphibious couple with turmeric paste and performed traditional rituals before releasing them into the village pond amidst chants and prayers for rain.