Biswanath: Public holiday declared on April 19 for LS polls

Biswanath, Apr 17: The Biswanath district administration has declared a public holiday on April 19, 2024, in Biswanath district under No. 11 Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase on the occasion of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Government of Assam on April 1, 2024, the District Commissioner of Biswanath District, Dr. Neha Yadav, through an order announced today, all government, non-government offices, Panchayati Raj Institutions, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business establishments, including educational institutions, banks, tea gardens and industries in Biswanath district, will remain closed on that day.



It may be mentioned that, as per the order declared under the NI Act no. BNE/MCC/Order/2024/3, dated April 17, 2024, financial institutions in the district are also said to remain closed on this public holiday on April 19.

