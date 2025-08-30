Biswanath Cong burns effigies, seeks Ashok Singhal's ouster over ‘animal’ remark

Biswanath Chariali, August 30: The Biswanath District Congress Committee, on Saturday, staged a protest against Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, demanding his removal and a public apology for what they termed “derogatory and indecent” remarks against the party.

The controversy stems from a recent statement made by the minister, in which he allegedly compared the Indian National Congress to animals. The remarks, which local leaders described as “shameless and beyond the dignity of democratic speech,” have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition.

The protesters shouted slogans, and burnt effigies of Singhal. Leaders said the remarks not only "insulted" the Congress party but also "disrespected the legacy of India’s freedom struggle".

“We want to warn the Assam government that such shameless behaviour is unacceptable. We demand that the Chief Minister immediately remove him from his post,” said Prashanta Hazarika, President of the Biswanath District Congress Committee.

Congress leader Dr. Ranjan Gogoi also condemned the minister’s remarks, stressing that the Congress party’s role in India’s independence cannot be dismissed.

“Yesterday Ashok Singhal compared Congress to animals, saying that ‘animals like Congress does not exist in Dhekiajuli’. This is a deeply saddening and unacceptable statement from a political leader. The Congress party, which fought to free India under leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, must not be insulted in this way,” Gogoi said.

Congress leaders also reiterated that Singhal’s comments were not just a political slight but an affront to democratic values and the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters.

The Biswanath District Congress has announced that it will continue its agitation until Minister Singhal issues a public apology or is removed from his post.