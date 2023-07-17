Biswanath Chariali: Youths held by villagers for ‘stealing goats’ turn out to be drug smugglers

Biswanath Chariali, July 17: In an unexpected turn of events two youths who were thought to be stealing goats from a village in Biswanath Chariali turned out to be drug smugglers after they were caught red-handed by the villagers at Kherbari near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Biswanath Chariali on Sunday.

As per sources, the two youths identified as Sahil Ali and Soukat Ali were first spotted by villagers near Dalanguri-Tengabasti while they were trying to drag two goats inside their vehicle bearing registration number AR 01C 7375. Suspecting that they were thieves stealing goats the local village guards informed the police. The villagers later chased them down and nabbed the duo at Kherbari.

Meanwhile, the police conducted a search operation and recovered eight containers loaded with drugs from their vehicle. They were later arrested by the Balisang Police.