Biswanath Chariali: Tension prevails in Behali following crackdown on child marriage

Biswanath Chariali, Feb 5: A tense situation prevailed at Behali police station in Biswanath Chariali, following Assam Government’s crackdown against child marriage on Saturday.

Hundreds of women blocked the police station and vehicles over the detention of their family members on charges of child marriage.

A raid was conducted by the Behali police, following which 30 persons were arrested on the Friday night. After the arrests were made the women staged protest in front of the police station demanding immediate release of their family members.

Notably, the protest turned aggressive after the women stopped the police vehicle which was escorting the arrested people to the Biswanath Chariali court. Eventually, the Behali police and paramilitary forces controlled the situation, while a burst of wailing among the women in the entire police station premises kept echoing.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police has launched a massive crackdown against child marriages in the state and apprehended many people from several parts of the State.

As per the list of arrests furnished by the police, 4,074 cases of child marriage were registered over a period of 36 hours till Friday. So far more than 2,200 people were arrested, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed in a tweet.





Meanwhile, among all the districts the highest arrests were in Biswanath, Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Hojai.