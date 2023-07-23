Biswanath Chariali: Over 500 players participate in 33rd State Judo Competition

Biswanath Chariali, July 23: More than 500 players from different parts of Assam took part at the 33rd State Judo Competition held in Biswanath Chariali.

The state championship which culminated today was organised for the first time in Biswanath under the initiative of the Biswanath Champion Makers Academy and in collaboration with Biswanath District Judo Association.

The last day of the competition was attended by MLA Promod Borthakur along with former players as well as dignitaries. State Judo Association President Banibrata Das and secretary Zafar Khan was also present at the event.