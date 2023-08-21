Biswanath Chariali: Oldest Asiatic elephant Bijuli Prasad passes away

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 21: Bijuli Prasad, a majestic Asiatic elephant residing in Behali Tea Estate of The Williamson Magor Group in Sonitpur district, Assam, died of age-related complications at the wee hours today.

The domestic elephant which is estimated to be around 89-years-old died at 3.30 am today. Many people who were associated with Bijuli Prasad including animal lovers, tea garden authorities as well as local people have gathered to mourn the death of the pachyderm who was leading a royal life in the tea estate post-retirement.

Prasad was the symbol of The Williamson Magor Group and was brought to the Bargang tea estate as a calf. He was later brought to the Behali tea estate after the Bargang tea estate was sold off by the company.

Meanwhile, a forest department team led by Bargang Forest Officer Chakrapani Roy had already reached near the deceased elephant to make arrangements for its funeral.