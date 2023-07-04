Biswanath Chariali: Massive land erosion by Brahmaputra posing threat to Panpur Embankment

Biswanath Chariali, July 4: Massive land erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River has created fear and panic amongst the local residents living near Biswanath, Chatia and Jamugurighat. Vast swathes of land has already been engulfed by the Brahmaputra, the swelling river is now posing a serious threat to inhabitants as they fear for their lives and belongings.

The erosion has caused widespread panic among the locals residing along the riverbanks. The 5th no. Kumlia village, located near the Panpur embankment in Bishwanath Ghat, is currently facing the brunt of the Brahmaputra's rising floodwaters. Continuous erosion has resulted in the loss of substantial amounts of soil. As the water level continues to rise, the safety and livelihoods of thousands of people are at stake, leading to mounting allegations of negligence against the authorities and contractors.

Biswanath has been susceptible to flooding for nearly five decades, with vast swathes of land having already succumbed to the destructive forces of the Brahmaputra River. Till now more than 50 villages have fallen victim to the river's swelling water, displacing numerous families and disrupting their lives. Despite the allocation of funds by the state government and concerned authorities in the past, the mismanagement and improper utilization of these resources have contributed to the dire circumstances confronting the region today.

A frustrated local villager stated, "We know nothing about what the administration is doing to halt the erosion. They seem to be in a sleeping mode during the dry season when embankments should be built, and only spring into action during the monsoon season when the rains arrive."

Moreover, the Panpur embankment in Biswanath Ghat, a vital defense mechanism for a vast area, is now under immense pressure. The erosion, occurring a mere 20 meters away from the dam, has prompted local residents to evacuate to safer grounds in a bid to protect their lives and belongings. The urgency of the situation demands immediate attention and decisive action from all relevant stakeholders.