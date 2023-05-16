Biswanath Chariali: Locals halt Powergrid's line connection work for not providing compensation

Biswanath Chariali, May 16: Locals belonging to Monabari Basti in Biswanath Chariali today stopped the on-going construction work of the Powergrid Corporation-- empanelled to carry our line connection work, as the organisation has failed to provide compensation to the villagers.

Villagers from Monabari area in Biswanath expressed their resentment over the organisation who has been working on power transmission line in the village since last twelve years. Although the villagers were assured that they will be compensated fairly, they alleged that no positive step has been taken so far.

The Powergrid Corporation has been carrying out the work of wiring in different parts of Biswanath and many people’s land has been acquired for the construction work. Locals alleged that farmlands were acquired by the company in lieu of compensation. However, the affected people have not received any reimbursement from the company following which they stopped the on-going construction work of the Powergrid Corporation.

The local people raised slogans against the Powergrid Corporation at the site and said that the construction work be stopped till their due amount is compensated.

AT Photo

“Powergrid has established the line connection work 12 years ago, but the compensation that the locals were supposed to get was not released by the company. The land acquired by the Powergrid belongs to poor farmers who earn a livelihood by farming, but the company has been working without paying any reimbursement to the farmers. Several trees and tea garden areas were affected due to the construction work. We are hopeful that some concrete steps will be taken. Since the initial days of the project work we have maintained peace and tranquillity and worked in tandem with the Powergrid. If need be we will take the matter to the Guardian Minister Pijush Hazarika through the local MLA. We demand the Biswanath Revenue Circle to resolve the matter at the earliest, otherwise we will not allow carrying on with the construction work and we will intensify our protest,” said protestors.