Biswanath Chariali: Illegal Arunachali liquor worth over Rs 37 lakh seized

Biswanath Chariali, Feb 6: Acting on a tip off the Biswanath Chariali police seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor belonging to Arunachal Pradesh. The liquor was being transported from Arunachal Pradesh to other states.

As per sources, two persons have been arrested and a truck bearing registration number MN O3T 1401 was seized by the police. The smugglers concealed the liquor in cement blocks and the estimated value of the seized liquor is over Rs 37 lakh.

While speaking to the media, Biswanath District Superintendent of Police, Nabin Singh, informed that in the continued drive against illicit liquor, police recovered 929 cartoons of illegal Arunachali liquor concealed inside cement blocks in the seized truck. At least 24,516 bottles of liquor was seized. The estimated value of the Arunachali liquor is over Rs 37 lakh, the superintendent said.

He further said that the operation was conducted by the Behali Police and Borgang police. The liquor which was being brought from Arunachal was meant to be transported to several other neighbouring states.

“In a joint operation led by the Behali Police and Borgang police a raid was conducted following which the said truck was intercepted. The truck driver tried to escape but with the help of Lakhimpur police, it was seized at Boginadi on NH-15. The driver of the truck, Liu Singh and handyman Dinku Singh, were arrested by the police for their involvement in the liquor smuggling,” said Singh.