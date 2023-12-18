Biswanath Chariali: Businessman brutally thrashed by 2 youths in attempt to murder case

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 18: Two youths identified as Manoj Kumar Bora (alias Bubu) and Janak Gandu attempted to murder a businessman, Papon Pal, hailing from Shantipur in Biswanath Chariali.

According to the father of the victim, the youths tried to create a plot where they tried to portray the heinous act as a mere accident.

The sequence of events unfolded when Papon received a phone call from Bubu, prompting him to step out of the house in the afternoon. Subsequently, in a locality known as Haidabari, the two assaulted Papon with the apparent intent to kill him.

Meanwhile, the victim’s anguished screams drew attention, leading the culprits to hastily build a false narrative, claiming Papon had met with an accident. They later admitted him to a hospital, where his family initially believed it to be a genuine accident.

Papon, who was in a critical condition, was referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. After he gained consciousness, he revealed the horrifying details of the assault and identified Manoj Kumar Bora (Bubu) and Janak Gandu as his attackers.

Papon is currently undergoing treatment at Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati. His father, seeking justice, has submitted an FIR urging the Bishwanath police to apprehend the culprits and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Biswanath police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case.