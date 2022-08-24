Biswanath Chariali: Assistant arrested while accepting bribe for processing land registration work

Guwahati, Aug 24: A Dealing Assistant in the Sub Registrar Office in DC office complex, Biswanath district has been trapped and arrested today by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The Dealing Assistant identified as Tapan Saha, was caught red handed while accepting the demanded money for processing registration of land.

A team of the Directorate laid down a trap at the Sub Registrar Office in DC office complex, following which Saha was arrested.

Unsparing in our effort. Sri Tapan Saha, Dealing Assistant in the Sub Registrar Office in DC office complex Biswanath District has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM accepting demanded money for processing registration of land. @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/OKdRgJO46r — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 24, 2022

The Assam Police has recently called on people to join the fight against corruption and appealed citizens to report bribery cases through the following options:

WhatsApp No: 60269 01243

Toll Free Number: 1800-3453767

Control Room: 0361-2462295

SP (III) V & AC: 94350 24100

E-mail ID- [email protected] or tweet to: @DIR_VAC_ASSAM