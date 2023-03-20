Biswanath Chariali: AJYCP demands scrapping of hike in municipality taxes

Biswanath Chariali, March 20: Along with the rest of the State, the Biswanath Chariali unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday staged a protest against the hike in municipality taxes and also demanded the scrapping of the move initiated by the government.

More than 100 protestors of the AJYCP Biswanath District Committee held the protest at Biswanath Nagar, raised slogans against the BJP government and municipalities in the state and surrounded the municipal office in Biswanath Nagar.

While speaking to media, the protestors said that the government always attempts to impose and increase taxes, which is against the well being of people. The government should drop this decision or else they will be compelled to lead massive protests in the upcoming days.

They also handed over a memorandum to Municipality Executive Officer Debashish Goswami and Amar Jyoti Borthakur, mayor of Biswanath Municipal Board with a number of demands.