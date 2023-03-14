Biswanath Chariali: AASU activists stage protest against paper leak case

Biswanath Chariali, March 14: After the science paper leak case took place on Monday AASU activist of Biswanath Chariali of Sonitpur district staged a protest in front of Shahid Bhawan In Biswanath Nagar on Tuesday.

Heated incident took place between Assam police and the protesters when the they were stopped by the police to burn down an effigy of Education Minister Dr.Ranoj Pegu.

The protesters condemned the paper leak case and asked Ranoj Pegu to resign from his post.