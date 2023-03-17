Biswanath Chariali: 21 cattle seized from alleged smugglers

Biswanath Chariali, March 17: Police in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali seized 21 cattle from alleged smugglers.

On the basis of information shared by sources, the Biswanath police detained one truck bearing Reg. No. AS-25-CC 9678 which was illegally transporting 21 cattle heads from the vicinity of Lakhimpur.

Acting on a tip off, a check post was set up following which the seizure was made by the police. The driver and handyman of the truck were also apprehended.

They were identified as Sahadat Sahani and Ricky Ahmed, both from Sipajhar district of Assam. As per police, the cows were being transported to other states. A case was registered in this regard and further investigations are going on.