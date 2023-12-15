Biswanath Chariali: 15-year-old employed as labourer electrocuted to death

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 15: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy, lost his life due to electrocution at a construction site in Falfali, Biswanath Chariali.

The tragic event unfolded as boy, working alongside fellow labourers, came into contact with a live wire while engaged in electrical connections for the construction work.

According to sources, three workers, including the boy, were involved in the electrical work when the unfortunate incident occurred. Following the electrocution, he was rushed to the nearby civil hospital. Despite their efforts, the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The young victim, hailing from an economically disadvantaged family, had taken up the role of a labourer to support his ailing father.

Family members, along with concerned community members, have approached the Biswanath Police, urging an investigation into the circumstances leading to the victim's death. They emphasise the need for accountability, particularly questioning how a minor was employed for such hazardous tasks.

Local student organisations have joined the call for justice, expressing concerns over the illegal employment of minors in dangerous work conditions. They demand action against the contractor, identified as Kurdus Ali, and the site owner, Ram Chakal Bhakat, alleging negligence that led to the untimely demise of young victim.

A case has been registered against the contractors, and investigations are underway to ascertain the details surrounding the tragic incident.

The Assam Tribune reached out to child rights activist, Miguel Das who said that the Assam Police Sishu Mitra programme which is run by the Assam Police in association with UTSAH and UNICEF will take up the matter and provide justice to the victim's family at the earliest.











