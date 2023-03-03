Biswanath Chariali: 11-year-old boy found dead under mysterious circumstances

Biswanath Chariali, March 3: In a sensational incident, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly found hanging inside his house in Garehagi at Biswanath Chariali, Assam on Thursday.

As per sources, the boy, a class VII student, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. A suicide note was also found near the body, however, family members claimed that it was not his handwriting.

Police officials said that although it seemed like a suicide case but other factors cannot be overlooked. “Whether the boy died by suicide or it was a planned murder can only be ascertained after receiving his post-mortem report,” said police.

The family members of the boy claimed that he was murdered. The boy’s father is a daily wage labourer and his elder sister makes a living by working in others house. Moreover, four years ago his mother left their home and never returned back.

The body was recovered by the Biswanath Police, further investigations are going on to ascertain the actual cause of death of the boy.