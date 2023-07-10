Biswanath: Carcass of female tiger found in Kaziranga National Park

Biswanath Chariali, July 10: A carcass of a female tiger was recovered by forest officials in Kaziranga National Park under the sixth addition of the park.



As per sources, a team of officials from an NGO and the forest department while conducting regular patrolling on Saturday recovered the carcass lying in an abandoned state. A team of experts including representatives of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), NGO and veterinary doctors reached the spot and conducted an autopsy. They later cremated the tiger as per the standard operating procedure of NTCA.

According to preliminary report by the forest department, the samples of the tiger has been collected and sent to the laboratory to ascertain the cause of the death of the tiger. However, forest officials while speaking to media suspected that the tiger might have died 10-15 days ago as it was decaying and it could be a case of infighting or natural death.