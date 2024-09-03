Biswanath BJP workers shave heads to grab CM’s attention for Behali by-poll ticket

Biswanath, Sept 3: As Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma begins his four-day tour of Upper Assam, BJP youth leaders in Biswanath resorted to an unconventional protest to draw his attention on Tuesday.

The members shaved their heads in a dramatic appeal, demanding that the party consider Jayanta Bora for the ticket in the upcoming by-elections for the Behali Assembly constituency.

The protestors, rallying for Bora, explained their unusual demonstration by aligning their new look with Bora’s own hairstyle.

“We believe our representative should be someone deeply rooted in the community, someone like Jayanta Bora who has worked from the grassroots level. While there are talks of another candidate, Diganta Ghatowar, we strongly support Bora as the ideal choice for Behali. This protest is in favour of him,” one of the protestors stated.

The by-elections for the Behali Assembly seat have been prompted by the victory of incumbent MLA Ranjit Dutta in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Biswanath, CM Sarma inaugurated the newly-constructed 200-bedded district hospital at Biswanath Chariali.

Speaking about the hospital, Sarma said, “I have done the Bhumi pujan for this hospital. Although the hospital has been operational for some time, today’s event was a ceremonial inauguration. We are also setting up 70 ICU beds at the medical college and adding a dialysis centre to the Civil Hospital. These facilities are expected to be completed by next year.”

The Chief Minister’s visit is part of a broad four-day tour across Upper Assam, covering five districts—Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. The tour aims to review development projects and address local concerns.