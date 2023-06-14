Biswanath: AJYCP stages protest against Govt move to teach Maths, Science in English

Biswanath, June 14: The Biswanath unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) today staged a three hours sit-in protest against the decision of the State government to teach Maths and Science subjects in English from Class VI onwards in all Assamese medium schools.

The organisation also demanded the immediate appointment of teachers in primary schools.

The protest was held in front of the office of AJYCP at Biswanath Chariali in Assam.

Several other organisations including All Assam Students Union, Assam Minority Sangrami Chatra Parishad, Asom Jatiya Parishad also participated in the sit-in protest.

The protestors slammed the BJP-led government in the state and warned of intensifying the protest against the government if their demands are not met.

The Assam Cabinet’s decision to teach Science and Mathematics in English instead of Assamese or other vernacular language has drawn flak from several quarters including political parties and student organisations.

While they expressed that the move will decrease the relevance of Assamese and other vernacular languages of the state, they accused the government of failing to address other problems in school education.