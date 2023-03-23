Biswanath: Action demanded against brick kiln owner for illegally excavating land

Biswanath Chariali, March 23: A person named Sukra Lohar, aged 40 died in Behali after he allegedly fell into a deep canal that was caused due to illegal excavation of agricultural land in Biswanath Chariali’s Behali.

As per sources, this is not the first instance when such an incident has occurred, as brick kiln owners resort to illegal excavation of land in Behali. “The greedy brick kiln owners are only making fortune out of the kilns, the ones who are suffering are the common man. The land areas including the agricultural fields have been destroyed beyond imagination. The owners are indiscriminately digging out huge quantity of soil which apart from destroying the environment is also turning out to be fatal for the people,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, the Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, blamed the owner of the KKB Brick kiln at Bargang in Behali for the death of Lohar. The leader of the Samiti, Anil Bania alleged that the owner of KKR brick kiln is responsible for the death as they had illegally dug more than 20 feet of government land near the medical line of the Ketla tea estate in Behali Mauja where Lohar died.

“The Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti has been consistently raising its voice against the excavation of agricultural fields in Behali. Agricultural fields and the surrounding environment in Behali have been destroyed. Brick kiln owners are violating the law by digging government land and making bricks. They are only minting money out of it and the common people have to face untimely death,” said Bania.

The Samiti also questioned the authorities including the forest department for turning a blind eye to the rampant destruction of the environment. They also demanded that a case be registered against the owner of the KKB brick kiln for the death of Lohar and a legal trial should be initiated. The Samiti further warned to intensify their movement against the functioning of the illegal brick kilns in Behali.