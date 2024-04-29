Biswajit Daimary’s convoy collides with truck in Bongaigaon; 1 injured

Bijni, April 29: The convoy of Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary collided with a truck in Bongaigaon on Monday.

According to initial information, the collision took place when the convoy was en route to Baksa’s Salbari from Kokrajhar. A truck bearing the registration number AS 01LC 9156 collided with Daimary’s convoy, a Mahindra Scorpio car with license plate AS 25T 9485, injuring one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

The injured police official has been identified as Hemanta Goswami. He is currently receiving treatment for his injury.