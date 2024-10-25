Biswajit Daimary launches learning app to help school students with Maths & Science

Guwahati, Oct 25: Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary launched an app ‘Giyanni Fungkha’ on Tuesday to provide comprehensive support in Mathematics and Science for the students studying in class IX and X in Bodo and Assamese medium high schools facing challenges in these crucial subjects.

The app was launched at an event held on the ground of Shekhar Sankardev Vidyalaya, Dimakuchi under Udalguri district. This is the first such app launched for students in the state.

Due to the shortage of Science and Mathematics teachers in schools, many schools are unable to complete the Mathematics and Science courses in class IX and X, while many parents are unable to provide tuition facilities owing to financial constraints.

Addressing these challenges, Biswajit Daimary launched this free app as a modern tool that integrates interactive learning methods making complex concepts of Maths and Science easier to grasp.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by thousands of students, parents and teachers from 56 schools in Dimakuchi, Tangla, Khairabari, and Bhergaon areas.

The app “Giyanni Fungkha” which was initiated and launched by Biswajit Daimary under the aegis of Bonda Ram Daimary Memorial Trust, can be downloaded by students through the mobile play store for free. This facility has been provided to all students in classes IX and X including the newly formed Tangla and Bhergaon constituency.

With its user friendly interface, the app offers a variety of resources, including video tutorials, practice and exercises, previous question papers and answers, quizzes, catering to different learning styles. The app includes numerous practice tests that help students assess their understanding and prepare effectively for examinations.

In addition, young people looking for competitive exams and jobs will be able to get complete information on current affairs and career counseling in the app.

In his inaugural speech at the launching of the app, Speaker Biswajit Daimary expressed hope that the application will benefit students and youths.

This app will be available to all Bodo medium students studying in the state and abroad too and this facility has been provided to Assamese Medium students of Class IX and X of the newly formed Tangla and Bhergaon constituency.