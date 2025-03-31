Bisa Gam Singpho ascends throne as new king of Margherita's Bisa Gaon

Doomdooma, Mar 31: Bisa Gam Singpho was crowned as the new king of Bisa Gaon, Ledo, Margherita, following the traditions of the Singpho community.

The historic event took place on Friday evening in Bisa village in Ledo, a heritage settlement under the Margherita co-district in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam.

The coronation followed the demise of the former king, Bisa Nong Singpho, who passed away on January 15 this year, leaving the throne vacant.

Bisa Nong Singpho was a revered figure, not only in Margherita but across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Recognising his significant contributions, the state government accorded him state honours during his last rites. According to the Singpho customs, the eldest son inherits the throne after a king's death.

Honouring this tradition, the community organised a special coronation ceremony, where Bisa Gam Singpho was formally appointed as the new ruler.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities from the Bisa lineage, including Sengram Lebram, president of the Singpho National Council; renowned litterateur and veteran journalist of Margherita Jagat Changmai; Kha Lamai from Arunachal Pradesh; and community elders Bisa Utang Singpho, Bisa Mung Khang Gam Singpho, Bisa La Ja Singpho, Bisa Mai Nong Singpho, and Bisa Bom Tang Singpho.

Following the coronation, the new king, Bisa Gam Singpho, pledged to work towards the holistic development of the Singpho community in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh while fostering harmonious relations with other ethnic groups in the region.





By

Correspondent