Bir Lachit Sena raises three demands to SK Petro Services over Sivasagar gas leak incident

Sivasagar, June 21: The Bir Lachit Sena on Saturday led protests against the Sivasagar gas leak and the alleged negligence of the contractor SK Petro services.

The group placed three demands which the SK Petro Services assured it will fulfil.

The Bir Lachit Sena demanded adequate compensation to the family of the deceased worker who was employed by SK Petro services. They also demanded timely payment of salary, including benefits like EPF to all workers and employment opportunities for local Assamese youth based on their ability and merit.

“The local and regional associations must be consulted during the recruitment process, not any oil field workers’ association,” said Shrinkhal Chaliha, administrative secretary of Bir Lachit Sena.

Addressing the press, Abhijit Barpatragohain, manager of SK Petro Services, stated that the company will try to fulfil all three demands of the group and will approach the district administration for assistance with compensation.

“We will move forward with the compensation process through the district administration as we alone are not authorised to grant it,” Barpatragohain told the press on Saturday.

Chaliha condemned Krishna Agarwal, the owner of SK Petro Services, for not visiting the gas leak site and alleged exploiting the workers under his firm. In response, manager Barpatragohain highlighted that Agarwal hasn’t visited the site due to health reasons.

“He is currently in Bangalore due to his health issues, which is why he has not been able to visit the site,” the manager told the press.

The Bir Lachit Sena has strongly criticised the SK Petro Services for its alleged exploitation of workers and said it supports all organisations that advocate for the benefit of the Assamese community and the working class.

“If SK Petro Services is blacklisted, we will work to ensure those currently employed are protected and rehabilitated,” a senior leader of the organisation said.