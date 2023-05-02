Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested on extortion charges

Guwahati, May 2: The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha after CCTV footage of the said person circulated on the internet forcefully demanding money from a business establishment in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh in a tweet informed that in the name of donation for socio-cultural events Chaliha used to extort money from businessmen. After video of the same was posted on social media, the police swung into action and arrested Chaliha.

Reference extortion demand at Sivasagar in the name of donation for socio-cultural event - named accused person, one Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested and action is being taken per law. @mygovassam directions regarding Forceful collection for socio-cultural events would be… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 2, 2023

In the latest video that surfaced online on April 28, a group of men were seen entering a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaging in a heated argument. Chaliha, who was also present, allegedly spat at one of the persons present there for not paying donation.



After the video went viral, the incident was strongly condemned and strict action was demanded against Chaliha and the organisation.

Last year Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged people to shun the culture of forceful donation in the name of cultural events and underlined that collection of donation will be considered as a criminal offence in the State. CM Sarma also informed that his government will bring a Bill in the Assembly in this regard soon.

Despite the call by the CM, the Bir Lachit Sena, a socio-political organisation that claims to represent the Assamese people indulged into illegal activities.

As per reports, Chaliha was earlier put under house arrest by the Sivasagar police along with the Para-military force.