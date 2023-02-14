Bir Lachit Borphukan’s Statue to be installed at Cachar DC office

Cachar, Feb 14: A fibre statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan, the braveheart General of the Ahom kingdom will be installed in the premises of Cachar Deputy Commissioner Office.

Sharing his thoughts with The Assam Tribune, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha said, " it was during the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan in November last year, we thought about coming up with a souvenir on the braveheart Ahom soldier and this will be first such statue of Bir Lachit in Barak Valley.The total cost of the construction of the statue will be around Rs 11 lakh and we are looking forward toward the completion of the project in a couple of month's time."

Furthermore, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Pankaj Deka informed that the statue is being sculptured by eminent sculptor Biren Singha and the height of the statue will be around 10-feet. The work for the pedestal which will be around 6- feet on which the statue will be mounted is in progress, Deka said.

While Saurav Roy, junior engineer at Silchar Municipal Board said that the statue of Lachit Borphukan will be full body and the pedestal will be embellished with granite