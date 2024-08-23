Bill to allow Manipuri as Associate Official Language tabled in Assam Assembly

Guwahati, August 23: An amendment bill to allow Manipuri language as an Associate Official Language in four districts of Assam was tabled on the first day of the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Ten bills, including three new bills and seven amendment bills, were tabled in the state assembly.



The new bills include the Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill, the Assam Repealing Bill, and the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University Bill.



While the amendment bills include the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, the Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, the Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, the Assam (Temporary Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, and the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill.



The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill is proposed to include Section 5B in the Assam Official Language Act, 1960, as a substantial number of people living in the Barak Valley and other parts of the state speak the Manipuri language, and there have been persistent demands to officially recognise their language. The proposed amendment bill will allow Manipuri language to be used as an Associate Official Language for all or any of the official purposes in four districts, including Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai.



Meanwhile, the Assam Repealing Bill aims to minimise the scope of misuse by both authorised licensees (Muslim marriage Registrars) as well as by citizens for under age/minor marriages and forcefully arranged marriages without the consent of the parties.

