Bilasipara Court sentences murderer to life imprisonment

Dhubri, Dec 28: In a landmark judgement passed on Wednesday, the Bilasipara Court's Additional Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia sentenced Litendra Barman to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 for killing a woman named Monica Barma over a land dispute in 2018.

It was informed that the gruesome incident took place in Chapar town, under the Bilasipara Sub-division of Dhubri district, on April 27, 2018, when Litendra Barman stabbed Monica Barman to death in her house. The murder was reported to the Chapar Police Station by Monica Barman's son-in-law, Babul Das, who found her body.

The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, T.K. Bhattacharjee, presented the evidence and witnesses against the accused, who was arrested soon after the crime. The prosecution proved that Litendra Barman had a long-standing feud with Monica Barman over a piece of land that belonged to her deceased husband Mrigen Barman.

On Wednesday, the judge delivered the verdict, convicting Litendra Barman under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000. In the event of default, he will have to serve an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

The judgment was welcomed by the family and friends of Monica Barman, who had been waiting for justice for more than five years.

The verdict also sent a strong message to society that such heinous acts of violence and criminality will not be tolerated and will be dealt with severely by the law.