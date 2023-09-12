85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Biker collides with cyclist in Assam, both dies

By The Assam Tribune
Biker collides with cyclist in Assam, both dies
Representational image

Guwahati, Sept 12: In a tragic incident, two people died in a road mishap at Boko under Kamrup district on Tuesday morning.

The unfortunate incident took place near Bamunigaon village at Bhurkibari when a two-wheeler collided head-on with a cyclist following which the latter died on spot.

Following the incident, the locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where the biker died on the way.

The victims were identified as Binoy Sharma who was riding his two-wheeler and Golak Soudar, the cyclist.

Later, locals informed the police regarding the incident.

