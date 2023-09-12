Biker collides with cyclist in Assam, both dies

Guwahati, Sept 12: In a tragic incident, two people died in a road mishap at Boko under Kamrup district on Tuesday morning.

The unfortunate incident took place near Bamunigaon village at Bhurkibari when a two-wheeler collided head-on with a cyclist following which the latter died on spot.

Following the incident, the locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where the biker died on the way.

The victims were identified as Binoy Sharma who was riding his two-wheeler and Golak Soudar, the cyclist.

Later, locals informed the police regarding the incident.