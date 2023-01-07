Bike-borne miscreants open fire at hardware shop in Barpeta, loot cash

Guwahati, Jan 7: Sensation prevailed at Kalhabhanga in Barpeta road after four bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a hardware shop and looted cash from the business establishment.

The incident took place on Friday at around 6 pm. The miscreants who came to the shop initially portrayed themselves as customers and inquired about the rate of the iron bar. Later, the miscreants took out their weapons including a pistol and looted money from the proprietor of the establishment, Dipankar Saha who was also present in the shop.

As per sources, the gang of miscreants disappeared with around Rs 50,000. The name of the establishment is Radhe Krishna Hardware.

Meanwhile, the Barpeta Road police has rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter.