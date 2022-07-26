Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Pathsala

Patacharkuchi, July 26: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 2 lakh from a woman in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Bhattadev University of Pathsala this noon. The victim has been identified as Anjali Choudhury of Kumarpara village in Bajali District.

The woman came to the Union Bank for some work, while on her way back, the miscreants were following her.

As per eye witnesses, the miscreants, halted the motorcycle near her and snatched the bag which contained the cash. The miscreants later fled the scene.