Bike borne miscreant snatches bag from woman in Jorhat

Jorhat, Mar 1: A bike-borne miscreant snatched a bag from a person in broad daylight on Friday that contained money, the victim’s phone, and many important documents.

The terrifying incident occurred in front of Jorhat SBI, which is 100 metres away from the Jorhat Superintendent of Police’s office.



As per sources, the victim has been identified as Nabanita Neog Saikia, headmaster of Charigaon Girls High School.



It may be mentioned that, earlier on Tuesday, two robbery incidents took place in Jorhat Town, following which questions have been raised about the security aspect of the police in this case.



As Jorhat police are currently busy ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, these robbers and snatchers are actively taking advantage of the situation.



Expressing concern over the rising cases of robbery, local residents stated that if authorities don’t take strict measures regarding such incidents, then the terror of such miscreants will keep increasing in the area.







