Bijuli Kalita Medhi files nomination from Guwahati LS seat

Guwahati, April 19: The BJP’s candidate for Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, submitted her nomination papers before the Kamrup (M) District Commissioner on April 19.

Several leaders from the BJP, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied her during the nomination process.

Medhi took out a rally from Khanapara to the office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), to submit her nomination papers.