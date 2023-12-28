Bijni: Teenager rapes 5-year-old minor inside bathroom; arrested

Bijni, Dec 28: In a heinous incident, an 18-year-old teenager was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old minor girl in Assam’s Bijni on Thursday.

According to initial information, the victim was raped by the accused inside a bathroom. She was rushed to a nearby hospital after excessive bleeding and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim lodged an FIR at the police station, based on which the accused was arrested immediately.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Chirang district, has taken the matter seriously and assured that they will investigate the incident thoroughly.