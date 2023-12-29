Bijni: SDO accused of mentally harassing lady Circle Officer

Bijni, Dec 29: In a shocking incident, a female Circle Officer posted at Bijni Revenue Circle in Assam’s Chirang district accused Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) (Civil) Bijni, Abhishek Jain, of mental harassment and intentionally dishonouring a lady officer.

In a complaint letter, the officer cited a series of events since December 17 when the accused SDO started to demean and isolate the officer.

She wrote, “I am under a psychological fear that if I fail to perform a duty he would use this opportunity to reprimand and humiliate me. He had earlier displayed such vengeance and aggressive behaviour towards other officers who were humiliated too.”

“I request you to intervene as my mental health is deteriorating which in turn is affecting my physical health as I have been having sleepless night due to anxiety, stress and trauma. I have reached a breakdown point now leading to severe depression as well as suicidal tendencies at times,” she urged.

















The letter was addressed to C.E.M, BTC, Kokrajhar; Guardian Minister, BTC Kokrajhar; MLA, 20 Bijni LAC; EM (Revenue) BTC Kokrajhar; EM (Handloom & Textile) BTC Kokrajhar; Principal Secretary (Revenue) BTC Kokrajhar; Secretary (PnRD) BTC Kokrajhar; District Commissioner, Chirang; and Superintendent of Police, Chirang.



Meanwhile, the accused SDO, Abhishek Jain on Thursday refuted the allegations saying, “I was given some government duties for public welfare for which some allegations have been levied on me. We will give a written reply to the allegations shortly.”