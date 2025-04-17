Bihu spirit soars in Nalbari as 3000 women dancers sway to Bihu beats at Gurdon field

Nalbari, April 17: The historic Gurdon playground in Nalbari district today witnessed a unique Bihu dance performance where 3000 woman dancers took part.

This was the first time that so many dancers performed Bihu dance together in the small district. The Nalbari Mahkuma Bihu Sanmilani as part of its 55th Bihu celebrations organized this large Bihu performance today.

The event was inaugurated by the president of Nalbari Mahkuma Bihu Sanmilani and Minister of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department Jayanta Mallabaruah. In his address, the minister said that the event was organized with an aim of making the youth culturally aware. The minister said the number of dancers will be increased to 5,000 next years and it will be held under the flood lights. He said that in a small district like Nalbari, so many dancers had never performed a Bihu dance together before. Today was a day of pride for Nalbari, he added. The minister also presented certificates to the dancers and drummers who participated in the performance.

On the other hand, the Nalbari Anchalik unit of AASU celebrated Mukoli Bihu at the Swahid Bhawan premises on the first day of Bohag. The Mukoli Bihu was inaugurated by AASU president Utpal Sarma. In the Mukoli Bihu, more than a hundred leading citizens of the district were felicitated with Bihuwan.